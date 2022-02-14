Some groups under the All Progressives Congress have taken drastic measures to curtail the activities of governors within the party

These groups marched to the President Villa to register their grievances to President Muhammadu Buhari

The protesters alleged that some governors within the party are planning to hijack their forthcoming Saturday, February 26, APC's national convention for their personal interests

Protesters numbering over 20,000 on Monday, February 14, marched to the Presidential Villa in Abuja to register their grievances ahead of the scheduled All Progressives Congress' national convention.

The protesters under the aegis of APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum, Yari Grassroot Support Groups and Al- Makura National Chairman Mandate Coalition alleged plots by some party governors to hijack the scheduled convention.

Full of praises for President Muhammadu Buhari for turning away two governors who were at the Villa to get endorsement for their chosen candidate, the protesters said these individuals are only working for their personal interests.

In a letter presented by the APC YDSF president, Danelsi Momoh and the secretary, Tobias Ogbeh, the coalition said President Buhari's leadership strides are commendable.

The coalition in the letter seen by Legit.ng also said Nigerians are impressed, especially by President Buhari's unshaken stance on transparency and accountability.

Some APC governors working for their personal interests

Also noting that some governors in an undemocratic move are insisting on the candidature of some select individuals for the leadership of the party.

The letter said:

"Mr President, we are consequently pained with the action of these governors of our party who are desperately trying to undermine the democratic process by attempting to deceive you and other party members into endorsing a fraudulent list of candidates at the party's national convention."

The coalition said that in collaboration with other critical stakeholders and members of the party, they have staged a mass protest to the Presidential Villa to register their displeasure,

The statement said:

"We pray that Mr President consults members of our party in the National Assembly, which has the biggest caucus in the party, towards finding an amicable resolution of the impending crisis."

