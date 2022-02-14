Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied holding a meeting with governors and leaders of the APC

Atiku who spoke through his media aide, Paul Ibe, said he paid a condolence visit to Alhaji Dahiru Mangal in Katsina and met the APC leaders there

Though the PDP chieftain is yet to declare interest in the 2023 president, many believe the Adamawa-born politician will want to take a shot at the highest political office again

Katsina state - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has debunked reports claiming he had a meeting with some governors and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, Paul Ibe, Atiku's media aide, said the former vice president on Saturday, January 22, paid a condolence visit to Alhaji Dahiru Mangal in Katsina over the loss of his mother and met some APC governors and leaders there.

Former VP Atiku explained that he did not hold meeting with APC leaders but met them at the house of Alhaji Dahiru Mangal during a condolence visit. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Ibe wrote:

"H.E @atiku did not have a meeting with govs & leaders of APC as is being promoted in some quarters. The former VP visited Alhaji Dahiru Mangal in Katsina on 22nd of Jan to commiserate with him over the loss of his mother & some govs & leaders of APC also visited at the same time."

Atiku in a tweet via his official handle posted pictures of himself with some APC leaders including the governors of Katsina and Yobe, Aminu Bello Masari and Mai Mala Buni, and Senate president Ahmad Lawan.

The tweet reads:

"Earlier today, I paid a condolence visit to Alhaji Dahiru Mangal in Katsina over the loss of his beloved mother and matriarch of their family, Hajiya Murja Bara'u. I pray that Almighty Allah will comfort the family and grant her Aljannah Firdaus in Paradise."

2023: Atiku visits IBB in Minna, reveals when he will declare presidential ambition

Meanwhile, ahead of 2023, Atiku has paid a visit to a former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, at his Uphill residence in Minna.

The duo had a closed-door meeting which lasted for an hour on Tuesday, February 1.

Speaking to newsmen, Atiku said:

“I have only come on a visit, I will let you know about my presidential ambition at the appropriate time.”

Source: Legit.ng