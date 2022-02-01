Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said he will speak on presidential ambition at the appropriate time

The PDP chieftain said this in Minna after visiting the former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida

Atiku who also visited the governor of Niger, Abubakar Sani-Bello, commented on the security crisis in the state

Minna, Niger state - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has paid a visit to a former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, at his Uphill residence in Minna.

The Nation reported that the duo had a closed-door meeting which lasted for an hour on Tuesday, February 1.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says he will speak on his 2023 presidential ambition at the appropriate time. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The former vice president later visited the Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello to commiserate with the state on the recent killings of people in various communities in recent times.

Speaking to newsmen, Atiku said that he was in the state for a courtesy call and cannot pay a visit to the governor without visiting Babangida.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“I am on courtesy call that is all. In the 2023 Presidential election, I will let you know at the appropriate time, I will let you know at the appropriate time."

Insecurity: Atiku sympathises with Niger government

Meanwhile, Atiku sympathised with the Niger state government over the insecurity bedevilling the state.

He described the security situation as unfortunate and very sad, adding that something needs to be done to address the issue fast.

His words:

“I have just discussed the issue of insecurity with the fovernor, it is a very pathetic situation. In fact, I got a very vivid picture of what is going on in Niger state from the governor. I mean, it is most unfortunate.”

2023: Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed says Atiku is old, tired to lead Nigeria

Meanwhile, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, has said he told Atiku to allow him to contest the presidency in 2023 because he is old and fatigued with Nigeria.

He said this in his speech while receiving the report of a Contact and Consultation Committee which he established for his presidential ambition which was held on Friday, January 28 at Government House, Bauchi.

The committee headed by Senator Adamu Gumba, which was inaugurated in August 2021, visited 16 northern states where it interacted with various stakeholders in those states.

Source: Legit.ng