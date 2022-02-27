A non-governmental organisation, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), has said that Atiku has a better chance to succeed Buhari in 2023

The group's director-general, Ade Bukky, who made this known in Lagos, said that Nigerians are waiting for Atiku's presidency

Bukky also noted that the former vice president would scale the hurdles of the PDP and clinch its presidential ticket ahead of 2023

Egbeda, Lagos - Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has been described as the candidate to beat in the forthcoming general elections.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the director-general of Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), a non-governmental organisation, Ade Bukky, made this known in Lagos on Thursday, February 24.

Speaking on the chances of Atiku to secure the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bukky noted that nothing would stop the Waziri of Adamawa from becoming the party's standard-bearer for the 2023 election.

FOWN director-general, Ade Bukky, says Atiku has what it takes to succeed Buhari in 2023. Credit: Atiku Abubakar.

He said that Atiku does not practise politics of bitterness, saying that many aspirants are afraid of his political influence across the party line.

Tinubu does not possess qualities Atiku has

On the general election, Bukky added that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu cannot stop Atiku if both politicians get the tickets of their parties.

He said Atiku possesses some qualities that Tinubu does not have in terms of governance and experience in the public sector.

According to him, Atiku is more acceptable in every nook and cranny of the country than the former governor of Lagos state.

He said:

"Comparing Atiku with Tinubu is like comparing an apple with lemon. In terms of acceptability, you can see that Atiku is a household name. Tinubu does not possess the qualities Atiku possesses.

"Tinubu had once said that he doesn't believe in the unity of the country but Atiku can never say that. Apart from the commercial strength, in terms of mental alertness, physical fitness, Atiku is better than Tinubu. Nigerians know what they want in 2023."

Why Atiku must be president in 2023

The FOWN boss also explained why Nigerians should vote for Atiku to succeed President Muuhammadu Buhari in 2023, saying that the former vice president understands the dynamics of the country very well because he is a successful businessman.

He said Atiku has an international connection which he would use to turn the country around within the shortest period of time, adding that Nigerians would see developmental projects if he becomes the president in 2023.

Insecurity in Nigeria

Bukky noted that Atiku would solve the problem of insecurity in the country through intellectual engagement

He said war cannot be won alone by sending troops to the bush, stressing that it also needs the intellectual capability to end the war

According to him, Atike would not slip away from his promises to Nigerians if he becomes the number one citizen of the country.

He said:

"Atiku is a man of integrity and cherishes the youth. 85% of his workforce falls between the age of 18-35 and he is the largest employer of labour in Adamawa state. I am sure he would make 60% of his appointees to be youth when he gets to the office in 2023."

FOWN blasts Afegbua over comments on Atiku's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that FOWN flayed what it described as unfounded and malicious contents being developed and bandied around to disparage the person of Atiku ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It was reported that the group's director-general, Ade Bukky, noted that the campaign of calumny embarked upon by a former commissioner of information in Edo state, Kassim Afegbua, is needless going by the basis of his actions.

He said Atiku went through the rigours of electoral processes and was elected Adamawa state governor before the former president Olusegun Obasanjo picked him as his vice president.

