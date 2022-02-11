The leadership of the All Progressives Congress has taken steps to reconcile members of the party at loggerheads in Kano state

This is so as the chairman of the joint supervisory committee of the APC, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje revealed the reconciliation meeting would hold today in the state

Earlier, the Reconciliation Committee of the party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, failed to submit the final report of its findings 14 days to the much-touted national convention due to intense crisis rocking some state chapters of the party and the many petitions before it.

The Chairman, National/State Joint Supervisory Committee of the All Progressives Congress and Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, said the committee has concluded necessary arrangements to receive other members for a reconciliation meeting in the state on Friday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 10, the state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, quoted the governor as saying that a venue has been secured for the meeting which is slated for Friday, February 11.

Ganduje assured members in the state of the committee’s readiness to give a voice to all concerned, with a view to bringing unity and progress to the party in the state and the nation in general, The Punch reports.

The APC reconciliation committee, which consists of former governors, deputy governors and others, submitted its interim report on January 31, 2022. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

The committee constituted by the party’s national secretariat has Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Governor Bello Matawalle, Yakubu Dogara and Senator Abba Ali as members.

The committee has seven days deadline, within which to submit its report.

APC governors forum celebrates Governor Kayode Fayemi at 57

In another development, Legit.ng reported that governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined the Ekiti state governor to celebrate his 57th birthday anniversary.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 9 by the forum's chairman and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors acknowledged and commended Fayemi's leadership, vision, and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of APC.

The APC governors, however, reaffirmed their collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of their progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

APC governors: At 72, Ganduje has done well as Kano governor

Similarly, the PGF joined the Kano governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to celebrate his 72nd birthday anniversary, declaring that he has performed well in the state.

The PGF commended Ganduje's leadership, vision, and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of APC.

Governor Ganduje was also hailed for his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano state and Nigeria as a whole.

Source: Legit.ng