Breaking: Party Supporter At FCT Polls Accidentally knocks Down Voter, Victim Feared Dead
A middle-aged woman has been feared killed after she was knocked down by a supporter of one of the major political parties who was riding a motorcycle.
Vanguard reports that the incident happened at about 10:12 am in PU048, Salasi opposite Post Office, in Karu, Abuja Municipal Area Council when the woman, a voter, was attempting to cross the road to her polling unit.
The motorcycle rider who carried the flag of one of the political parties rode in a frenzy as if he was under the influence.
Voters in the area immediately apprehended the motorcyclist and handed him over to security operatives deployed for the election.
