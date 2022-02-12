A middle-aged woman has been feared killed after she was knocked down by a supporter of one of the major political parties who was riding a motorcycle.

Vanguard reports that the incident happened at about 10:12 am in PU048, Salasi opposite Post Office, in Karu, Abuja Municipal Area Council when the woman, a voter, was attempting to cross the road to her polling unit.

The motorcycle rider who carried the flag of one of the political parties rode in a frenzy as if he was under the influence.

Voters in the area immediately apprehended the motorcyclist and handed him over to security operatives deployed for the election.

Source: Legit.ng