The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Suleman Sabo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the Kuje area council chairmanship election in the ongoing FCT area council polls.

Sabo, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and incumbent chairman, defeated the other five candidates in each of the 10 wards in the area council.

He secured a total of 13,301 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the APC, who got 7,694 votes to emerge second.

Sule Magaji, the INEC returning officer for the Kuje council election, announced the final results on Sunday morning, February 13 at the INEC office in the area.

Break down of the results at the ward level:

Kuje Central (Ward 01)

APC - 1717

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

PDP - 3,671

Chibiri (Ward 02)

APC - 1,172

PDP - 1,839

Gaube (Ward 03)

APC - 1,793

PDP - 2,226

Kwaku (Ward 04)

APC - 562

PDP - 1, 450

Kabi (Ward 05)

APC - 271

PDP - 433

Rubochi (Ward 06)

APC - 1,047

PDP - 1, 506

Gwargwada (Ward 07)

APC - 365

PDP - 583

Gudrun Karya (Ward 08)

APC - 420

PDP - 1, 032

Kujekwa (Ward 09)

APC - 76

PDP - 106

Yenche (Ward 10)

APC - 271

PDP - 455

Source: Legit.ng