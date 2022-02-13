FCT Area Council Election: PDP Wins Kuje Chairmanship Poll
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Suleman Sabo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the Kuje area council chairmanship election in the ongoing FCT area council polls.
Sabo, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and incumbent chairman, defeated the other five candidates in each of the 10 wards in the area council.
He secured a total of 13,301 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the APC, who got 7,694 votes to emerge second.
Sule Magaji, the INEC returning officer for the Kuje council election, announced the final results on Sunday morning, February 13 at the INEC office in the area.
Break down of the results at the ward level:
Kuje Central (Ward 01)
APC - 1717
PDP - 3,671
Chibiri (Ward 02)
APC - 1,172
PDP - 1,839
Gaube (Ward 03)
APC - 1,793
PDP - 2,226
Kwaku (Ward 04)
APC - 562
PDP - 1, 450
Kabi (Ward 05)
APC - 271
PDP - 433
Rubochi (Ward 06)
APC - 1,047
PDP - 1, 506
Gwargwada (Ward 07)
APC - 365
PDP - 583
Gudrun Karya (Ward 08)
APC - 420
PDP - 1, 032
Kujekwa (Ward 09)
APC - 76
PDP - 106
Yenche (Ward 10)
APC - 271
PDP - 455
