On Saturday, February 12, local elections were held in the six Area Councils of Abuja with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties participating.

Premium Times reported that the final results for each of the Area Councils have been released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC has declared results of at least four of the six Area Councils where chairmanship elections were conducted on Saturday, February 12. Photo credit: Nnenna Ibeh

The Area Councils are:

Abaji Bwari Gwagwalada Kuje Kwali Abuja Municipal (AMAC).

Area Councils won by APC

Gwagwalada

How APC won Gwagwalada

The candidate of the APC Jubrin Abubakar, has been declared as the chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council.

Abubakar, a former chairman of the council, defeated his opponent, Mohammed Kassim of the PDP by polling 11,125 votes.

His closest rival, Kassim of the PDP, polled 9,597 votes.

Area Councils won by PDP

Kuje Bwari AMAC

How PDP won Kuje Area Council

INEC declared Suleman Sabo of the PDP the winner of the Kuje Area Council chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory.

Legit.ng gathers that Sabo is the council’s incumbent chairman and will now serve his second term in office.

He defeated the other five candidates in each of the 10 wards in the area council.

Sabo polled a total of 13,301 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the APC who secured 7,694 votes to emerge second.

Sule Magaji, the INEC Returning Officer for the Kuje Area Council election, announced the final results on Sunday morning, February 13.

How PDP defeated APC in Bwari

PDP's John Gabaya has also been declared the chairman-elect of Bwari Area Council.

He was re-elected for a second two-year term by polling 13,045 votes to defeat his closest rival, Audi Shekwolo of the APC who had 7,697 votes.

PDP floors APC to win AMAC chairmanship election

Christopher Zakka (Maikalangu) of the PDP defeated his closest rival, Murtala Karshi (Yamarayi) of the APC and 10 others, to win the election.

It was learnt that Zakka polled 19,302 votes while Karshi secured 13,249 votes.

The PDP won in 10 wards while the APC won in only two.

So far, the PDP has now won in three of the four area councils whose final results had been declared.

The APC has so far won in Gwagwalada Area Council. This report will be updated as the remaining results are available.

