President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, January 6, gave a hint on his daily work schedule as the head of the Nigerian government

The president said he is required each day to be in the office attending to issues for not less than six to eight hours

Buhari noted that although his age is affecting him, he cannot complain to anyone about the workload

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that occupying the office at his age is quite a hectic task

The 79-year-old Nigerian leader opened on Thursday, January 6, that his age is really having a toll on him as he carries his out daily duties required for the office, PM News reports

Buhari, in an interview on Thursday, disclosed that each day he works between six to eight hours, adding that this is really tough.

Buhari said he is not complaining about his workload (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

However, the president noted that he cannot complain about the workload he deals with as this is part of what he signed up for.

Moreover, Buhari expressed some relief to know that the COVID-19 with its restriction on movement has reduced the number of persons who visit him in a day.

His words:

”I assure you that I’m looking forward to the next 17 months when I too would have to be less busy.

“Age is telling on me, working now for 6,7,8 hours a day in the office is no joke. Questions of executive council memos from as many states as possible to be considered virtually every week.

”So, really it is a lot of hard work, but I asked for it and I cannot complain.

“Yes, I think COVID-19 has come to my rescue in the sense that the amount of people that you need to see, can’t see you so that is losing no time and about my age, yes, I see my colleagues, they are now resting.”

