Kayode Ajulo has fired back at the special adviser Joe Igbokwe, over a statement the Lagos state politician credited to him

Ajulo said the interpretation of his statements by Igbokwe is false and does not represent the content and context of his interview

He said Nigerians are expecting campaign manifestos centered on real issues and how to set the country on the path of sustainable development

FCT, Abuja - Popular constitutional lawyer and coordinator, Progressive Lawyers For Osinbajo, Kayode Ajulo has fired back at the special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on drainage and water resources, Joe Igbokwe, over statements he credited to the lawyer on his social media page.

Ajulo said the interpretation of his statements by Igbokwe is false and does not represent the content and context of his interview.

Ajulo said his comments are verifiable and can be fact-checked by Nigerians. Photo credit: Kayode Ajulo

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Apparently, Pa. Igbokwe must have watched another version of the interview to have warranted such erroneous misrepresentation of my stances which were simple and clear enough to understand.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Igbokwe had on Thursday, February 10 reacted to a Channels Television's popular political programme, Politics Today, interview of Ajulo where he analyzed governance under the present administration and the chances of the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

According to a thread of posts on Igbokwe's Facebook page, he claimed that Ajulo mocked President Muhammadu Buhari and a chieftain of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his interview.

Ajulo, who disregarded these claims said the clip of his live interview on Politics Today is still on Channels Television's website for whoever seeks clarity.

He added:

“I am disappointed at how it is very comfortable for somebody in the rank of Pa. Joe Igbokwe to deliberately distort facts for whatever reasons best known to him. I challenge him to present where I made these statements in the interview.

“Asiwaju is a well-respected leader across party lines and I even acknowledged his benevolence towards me in that interview but it's unfortunate that did not interest Pa Igbokwe.

“I'm a known defender of President Buhari both in court of law and in public space. My reference to Mr. President's health was on the basis of his own statements that his age tells on his performance, that he could have even performed more than he has done.

“How does referencing age and having a personal preference for a younger and more competent person to become the next president of Nigeria translate to insults?

“And if I had quoted the many important responsibilities on the desk of the vice president as part of reasons he has not officially declared to run for president, how does it mean to say another person is jobless. This is simply a matter of perceptive of priority for Osinbajo as at this time period.

“Therefore, Joe Igbokwe should be bold enough to vent his thoughts and stand by them. He cannot stylishly hang his hidden thoughts on my open and harmless statements. For me, this puts a question tag on Baba Igbokwe's loyalty to his mind and even his principal.”

Ajulo said the 2023 presidential election cannot thrive on propaganda, saying Nigerians are expecting campaign manifestos centered on real issues and how to set the country on the path of sustainable development.

2023: Group says optimism about Osinbajo’s candidature increasing in leaps and bounds

Meanwhile, an increasing stream of patriotic individuals and groups have continued to support the campaign for Osinbajo's 2023 candidature, The Progressive Project (TPP) has declared.

According to Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman, the Director of Operations at TPP which is the umbrella organization that coordinates all Osinbajo support groups, TPP and its affiliates are currently in an upbeat mood.

Usman pointed out that veteran journalist, Mr. Babafemi Ojudu's unequivocal declaration of support for Professor Osinbajo has gingered others in the southwest and other places to assertively move closer towards pro-Osinbajo groups.

2023: Group gives Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare for presidency

In a related development, the National Coalition Group has given Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare interest to run for the office of the president ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group in a letter addressed to the vice president on Thursday, January 27 and seen by Legit.ng, said Osinbajo has the right of first refusal in the quest by the All Progressives Congress to remain in office beyond 2023.

Signed by the duo of Fagbemi Opeyemi and Eli Eberechukwu Dibla, national chairman and national secretary respectively of NCG, the group warned against the danger of heading to the 2023 presidential election with an experimental candidate.

Source: Legit.ng