APC has been accused of protecting some of its leaders who allegedly imported adulterated fuel into Nigeria

The allegation was levelled against the ruling party by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, February 10

PDP has also urged Nigerians are key stakeholders in the industry including civil society organisation to prevail on the federal government to allow an independent investigation into the incident

Nigeria's largest opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is shielding its members involved in the importation of contaminated fuel into the country.

The PDP alleged that the ruling party is providing official cover for leaders of the APC who were part of the criminal importation of toxic fuel into Nigeria.

A statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, and seen by Legit.ng said it is clear that APC leaders are seeking clandestine ways to steal money to fund their 2023 rigging scheme.

Calling for an independent investigation into the matter, PDP said that the APC leaders allegedly connived with foreign interests to import very cheap heavily contaminated fuel-laden with methanol.

APC aimed to defraud innocent Nigerians?

Ologunagba said the APC in their desperation to defraud Nigerians are corruptly raising billions of naira to fund the party's national convention and rigging of the 2023 general elections.

He said:

"The inclination for official concealment ostensibly informed the refusal by the minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, on national television on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, to name those involved in the importation of the poisonous fuel into our country."

Noting that the APC administration cannot be trusted, Ologunagba said that the PDP rejects the announced internal investigation of the crime by the government.

He said:

"The PDP, therefore, demands an independent commission of enquiry to investigate all issues connected to the 'APC Toxic Fuel ImportGate'. Those involved must be exposed and held accountable."

"Where was the toxic fuel imported from? Which company is the pre-inspection agent? How much was paid for the very cheap contaminated fuel and through which banks were payment effected? All documents relating to the transaction must be made public."

Finally, the party called on the leadership of the organised labour, civil society organisations, students and professional bodies to insist on an independent inquiry of the crime against the Nigerian people.

