Mustapha Sule Lamido has been urged to join the Jigawa governorship race in 2023 on the platform of the PDP

Some influential chieftains of the opposition party made the demand after a meeting in the northwest state

Mustapha is the son of a former governor in the state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, who was served as Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs

Gumel - Some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains in Jigawa state have called on Mustapha Sule Lamido to join the governorship race in 2023 on the party’s platform.

Mustapha who contested for a senatorial seat in the 2019 general elections, is a son of the former governor of the state, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

Mustapha (right) is in line to tow the path of his father (left) as a governor of Jigawa state. Photo credit: @mansurahmed09

Source: Twitter

The group known as Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen made the demand in a communique issued after its extraordinary meeting held in the ancient city of Gumel in the northwest state.

Leadership newspaper reports that the communique read by the secretary of the forum, who was chairman of Yankwashi local government area, Hon Musa Abdullahi Karkarna, said:

“We are calling on this intellectual youth and gentleman in the person of Mustapha Lamido to come out and contest for the gubernatorial ticket of our great party PDP for a rescue mission.”

Jigawa citizens root for Mustapha Lamido on Twitter

Legit.ng also observed that some residents of Jigawa are also rooting for Mustapha on social media.

Habu Ali wrote:

“By the grace of God and the will of God, the governor of Jigawa state in 2023, Alh Dr. Mustapha Sule Lamido. Tomorrow belongs to God.”

Abba Jidda wrote:

“Greater Jigawa ahead with Mustapha Sule Lamido. Our hope and mission is always to lift Jigawa to a greater level, to unite the youth, and form strong human relations in the state.”

Mubarak Salisu wrote:

“Our hope for Jigawa state 2023 Insha Allah is Alhaji Dr.Mustapha Sule Lamido.”

APC members in Jigawa move against Governor Badaru Abubakar

Meanwhile, some founding members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa state, under the aegis of APC Stakeholders Forum, have petitioned the national leadership of the ruling APC.

The group alleged that the state governor, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar is 'terrorising them'.

The APC members also demanded the immediate cancellation of the party's congresses recently held in the state.

2023: Gombe federal lawmaker Yaya Bauchi, 11,000 others dump APC

In a related development, a member of the House of Representatives representing Gombe, Kwami, and Funakaye local governments constituency Honourable Yaya Bauchi has resigned his membership of the APC in the state.

The lawmaker in a resignation letter sent to the party in December 2021 seen by Legit.ng, cited the internal crisis bedeviling the party as a reason behind his resignation.

He also accused the APC leadership of sidelining founding members including himself in the recent congresses lamenting that the party machinery was hijacked from them and there was no resolution in sight.

Source: Legit.ng