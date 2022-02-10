Senator John James Akpanudordehe has been urged to run for the office of the governor of Akwa Ibom state in 2023

The demand was made by over forty elders, chieftains, and stakeholders of the APC in Akwa Ibom state

The stakeholders include a former deputy governor in the state, a former governorship aspirant, and a former minister

Uyo - Stakeholders in Akwa Ibom state have called on the secretary of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John James Akpanudordehe to run for the office of the governor of Akwa Ibom state in 2023.

The demand was contained in a communique seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, February 10 by the stakeholders after their meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Senator Akpanudoedehe seems to have edged out former governor Akpabio in Akwa Ibom APC politics. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The communique signed by over forty elder statesmen from the state noted that Akpanudoedehe is the candidate to win the election for APC in the state during the forthcoming governorship election in 2023.

According to the communique, former petroleum minister, Atuekong Don Etiebet moved the motion for stakeholders to summon Senator Akpanudoedehe to join the governorship race and was seconded by Archbishop Samuel Akpan, a former governorship candidate in 2015.

The meeting extolled Akpanudoedehe's sound educational qualification and knowledge of the political environment, enviable track record in public service, political party administration, vast experience in business, local government administration, and exposure to national politics as a former minister.

They also advanced that his love for humanity and service to the people, relentless energy to mobilize the people, as well as his capacity to interact with the grassroots put him forward as one with the greatest potential that can win the election for the party in Akwa Ibom state.

The meeting also reviewed various issues of national interest and commended President Muhammadu Buhari's efforts at managing the country's, economy and the war against corruption.

The group passed a vote of confidence on the president for the strides he has recorded in securing the nation from insurgency and banditry, reviving the economy, promoting a return to agriculture, and ensuring food sufficiency and vast improvements in our national infrastructure.

The meeting also commended the national chairman, CECPC, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe state for the able and effective manner he has piloted the affairs of the party and fulfilled the core mandate of its assignment.

Among the leaders in attendance at the meeting apart from Etiebet and Akpan include Obong Nsima Ekere; former deputy governor, Obong Umana Okon Umana; former APC governorship candidate in 2015 and Chief Ekong Etuk; one time SDP governorship candidate.

2023: Akwa Ibom PDP at the risk of collap[see over succession crisis

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state is faced with a threat of massive defection following the recent naming of Umoh Eno as Governor Emmanuel Udom's successor.

The governor had announced that Eno - who is said to be his paternal cousin - would be succeeding him as governor of Akwa Ibom state.

Many of the party members have vowed to leave the party for the governor and "his kinsmen" as he has been accused of not consulting with critical stakeholders in the state before choosing his successor.

2023: Onofiok Luke says he won't back down from PDP governorship primary

On his part, a PDP governorship aspirant in the state, Onofiok Luke, has said that his ambition to become governor is still on course.

Luke, a member of the House of Representatives, said this while reacting to the declaration made by Governor Emmanuel.

Luke who is also a former Speaker of the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, said he is not worried about Governor Emmanuel's choice.

