The NDC has been projected to conspire against Peter Obi, its presidential candidate in the 2027 election, and drop him a few months before the election

Prophet Osagie Patrick made the claim in a trending video, adding that he once prophesied that the PDP would never rule Anambra again, and the party has not won the governorship election in the state since then

While some of Patrick's claims have been fact-checked, Nigerians, particularly Obi's supporters, have started rebuking the prophecy of the cleric

A Nigerian pastor who identified himself as Prophet Osagie Patrick has prophesied that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), would withdraw its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2027 presidential election, between November and the first week of December 2026.

In a trending video, the cleric said to have made a similar prophecy on the fate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2003 during the Anambra governorship election, adding that he then told the PDP that its chances of producing a governor in the southeast state were gone.

Prophet Osagie Patrick says the NDC will drop Peter Obi as its presidential candidate months before 2027 Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Pastor makes false claim on PDP, Ngige

However, Patrick's claim that the then PDP governor of Anambra, Chris Ngige, only spent 16 days in office before being removed was false. The former governor was in office from 2003 to 2005 before he was sacked by the tribunal, and his sack was subsequently upheld by the Court of Appeal.

However, since Ngige left office as the governor of Anambra, the PDP has not won the state governorship election, but has produced several federal and state lawmakers, including the likes of popular former Senator Stella Oduah.

But speaking on Obi's fate ahead of the 2027 election, Patrick claimed that the NDC leadership would conspire against its presidential candidate ahead of the poll, and subsequently declare a lack of confidence in him, then drop him as the NDC presidential candidate. He noted that Obi would be in court to defend his candidature when the 2027 presidential election is held.

Nigerians react as pastor prophesies on Obi

However, the video has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Cephas Okarefe prayed that the prophecy would not come to pass:

"This utterance, declaration, or prophecy is cancelled and declared null and void in the mighty name of Jesus! May the Lord, the creator of Heaven and Earth, preserve, protect, and defend Peter Obi and his candidacy in the 2027 general elections through the might of Jesus Christ."

Nigerians react as cleric predicts NDC dropping Peter Obi before 2027 elections Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Oluwamidunsin rebuked the claim:

"When God reveals. It’s so that people can stand in the gap, not so that it can come to pass for a prophet to boast. I stand in the Gap in the same Name of Jesus the prophet preaches, and I cancel this prophecy in Jesus Name. It is Null and void. Peter Obi will be on the ballot. He will win and be declared the winner. Nigeria will be governed greatly by him, and this Nation will be Free."

QuantumVerse accused the NDC national leader of being corrupt:

"This is what I have been saying. That Seriaki Dickson is a typical corrupt Nigerian politician. He's been used to entrap the PO."

Marvellous Israel expressed reservations about the prophecy:

"The problem I have with this kind of prophecy is that you say it, and since you know it is not a good order, lead your church to pray against it. Conspiracies can fail. But everyone wants to do like na only them dey hear from God. This prophecy will not stand the test of time."

You can watch the video of the cleric on X here:

Peter Obi speaks on Oyo kidnapping

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Obi, who was the former governor of Anambra State, begged for the release of the children from captivity in the name of humanity.

The 2027 presidential hopeful decried the state of insecurity in the country, and his statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng