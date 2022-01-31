A governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom state has said that his ambition to become governor is still on course

Onofiok Luke said this while reacting to the declaration made by Governor Emmanuel Udom that he would prefer a commissioner in the state to succeed him

Luke said he is not worried about Udom's choice for his successor but only disappointed at the way he decided to make his decision known to the public

Following the announcement of Governor Emmanuel Udom's preferred successor for the number one seat in Akwa Ibom state, Onofiok Luke has said that his ambition to become the governor of the state still stands.

Luke, a serving lawmaker who represents Etinan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives said he is unperturbed by Governor Udom's remark that he would prefer the state's commissioner for water resources to succeed him.

Premium Times reports that the lawmaker said his aspiration to serve the people of Akwa Ibom state in the capacity of a governor is still on course.

It was also gathered that both Luke and the incumbent governor's preferred successor are from the same local government area - Nsit Ubium.

Also noting that he is not against the governor's choice, Luke said he was disappointed at the manner with which the governor presented his preferred candidate.

Governor Emmanuel Udom announces preferred successor

The Punch had reported that the governor of Akwa Ibom state had announced that he would prefer the commissioner of water resources in the state to succeed him as governor.

Udom made the announcement on Sunday, January 30, PDP stakeholders’ meeting which took place at the Governor’s Lodge, in Uyo.

In his reaction to the governor's remarks, Eno said he was grateful to Governor Udom for finding him worthy of the task.

