In the opinion of General Ibrahim Babangida Badamasi (rtd), Nigeria is sinking at the moment due to bad leaders

The former Nigerian leader made this remark when he was visited by PDP leaders on Tuesday, February 8

Babangida admitted that the country can only change its destiny when politics because a matter of public interest

Uphill House, Minna, Niger - General Ibrahim Babangida Badamasi (rtd), a former Nigerian military leader, on Tuesday, February 8, opened up that the country is where it is now because of visionless leaders.

In a Daily Trust publication on Tuesday, Babangida was said to have admitted that Nigeria is actually sinking because of mediocre and incompetent autocrats.

The former leader said Nigeria is sinking due to bad leaders (Photo: Dino Melaye)

Source: Facebook

However, the Niger-born ex-military head of state, said, moving forward, the nation still has a golden chance to change the status quo and make politics an industry that promotes public interest and growth, PM News added.

He stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“If we have failed to adequately manage the complexities of the competitive party and electoral politics since independence, we now have a golden opportunity at our present crossroads to turn in the direction of pursuing politics as a public interest project, in line with moral and statutory provisions of article 13 and article 14 of the constitution of Nigeria."

Babangida made this submission when he was visited by the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, at his Uphill House in Minna, the state capital.

Ayu who was accompanied by members of the PDP's National Working Committee (NWC) in the visit said it was meant to seek IBB's blessing and wisdom being that he is one of the founding fathers of the opposition platform.

2023 presidency: At last, IBB gives full details of Buhari's possible successor

Meanwhile, when asked to reveal the actual identity of the politician he wants to emerge as the president in 2023, Babangida noted that what was more important is who truly has the credentials of a leader, not whether he likes or favours the person.

He mentioned that the next president should be younger than himself and a very detribalised individual who at least knows somebody from every part of the country.

The former military ruler added that the choice candidate must be a very good communicator.

Source: Legit.ng