All is not yet Uhuru yet in Nigeria as the most African populous nation prepares for the 2023 election

Former Central Bank Governor (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi warns politicians, says there are tough times ahead

It is believed that most politicians may buy votes in 2023 not minding the current situation in the country

At almost every corner in the city centers, Nigerians are engaged in continuous permutations, discussions, and debates on the kind of leadership the country deserves.

Some agree with the concept that ‘a country deserves the leadership it gets. They have argued that Nigeria deserves a leader that will not succumb to public sentiment but a leader who acts only on the policy of its administration. Others are, however, of the opinion that a listening leader who takes into cognizance the opinions of Nigerians would do better.

2023: Are Politicians Ready for Tough Times As Sanusi Raises Alarm Again?

According to the latter’s school of thought, the country is where it’s today because leaders have refused to listen to the masses when they cry out. They believe that if this continues, those coming to power in 2023 will have more problems to face than the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Right activist loses hope

The coordinator of one of Nigeria’s rights groups, Human Rights Writers Association, HURIWA, Emma Onwubiko told Legit.ng that Nigerian leaders don’t listen.

According to him:

“We have been crying and shouting for years, but do they listen? The day these leaders will begin to listen to us and evaluate public opinions, things will change.”

Sanusi’s blew the whistle

Recall that in 2014, and specifically on Feb. 20, President Goodluck Jonathan suspended a former central bank governor, Lamido Sanusi Lamido following his claims that $20 billion in revenue was missing from the state oil corporation, and that the ripple effect on the economy would be much.

Sanusi had predicted that in the coming years, Nigerians would face tough times if nothing urgently was done. His cry like someone in the wilderness gave him the nickname “whistle-blower.”

In a statement ‘firing’ the former Emir from office, Jonathan Sanusi’s the sack was imperative following an alleged “financial recklessness and misconduct.”

With the sack of Sanusi, no investigation was carried out to confirm whether the allegation was true or false, and Nigerians moved on.

The alarm Sanusi raised became more glaring after Buhari took over in 2015 and he alleged that the country was almost empty upon his resumption. Buhari and the APC had alleged that the PDP government had ‘finished’ the country before handing it over to them.

The blame game

Since the APC government took over, they have continued to blame the past administration for almost every leadership failure.

Recall that the senate president, Ahmad Lawan had alleged that the PDP administration handed over an empty treasury to the APC government in 2015.

Lawan, while speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja said President Muhammadu Buhari inherited an empty treasury from Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

According to Lawan:

“Though we inherited an empty treasury, the price of crude went down so badly, yet, the little resources we started with provided a lot more of infrastructure, of services to the people of this country."

Similarly, the federal government has continued to blame the past PDP government for allowing the issue of Boko Haram and other security challenges to fester because it believed Boko Haram was a ‘construction’ of the opposition to oust Jonathan from office in 2023.

But the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said that the Buhari government has done well in its fight against the Boko Haram insurgency.

The minister boasted that unlike before when the entire country was engulfed by Boko Haram insurgents, the Buhari administration had completely eliminated the insurgents.

He promised security of lives and property would improve before the end of the administration.

Meanwhile, there are outcries across the country that the security situation has continued to grow from bad to worse as the country is not only confronted by Boko Haram, but now fighting the dreaded bandits, herdsmen, kidnappers, and some unknown gunmen down the southeast.

Again, Sanusi raises alarm

But former Emir of Kano and an ex-CBN governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has sent yet another caution to politicians warming up for 2023 elections. According to Sanusi, Nigerians should be ready to elect the best people into political offices, else the situation under the current administration will be child's play.

Sanusi told those aspiring for various political offices to brace up for multiple problems ahead of them in 2023.

The former CBN boss spoke at a reception organized to honour him during the 80th birthday celebration of Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to Sanusi:

“I hope all those who are struggling to be President understand that the problems they are going to face are multiples of the problems that were faced in 2015. All of us should be ready for difficult decisions and if they are taken, we are all going to pay for them.”

But it has been observed that Nigerian politicians care less about addressing the nation’s challenges. The majority of them believe that with money, votes can be bought. They equally believe that once they pay for their votes, the masses who sold their votes to them have no right to question them at the end of the day.

It’s not exactly clear whether the 2023 elections would come with a new mentality on the part of the masses or they will hold on to the old ways of doing things by voting leaders into government offices through financial inducement.

