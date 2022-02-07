The PDP in Udu local government area of Delta has lost its chairman, Henry Ughwujowhovwo, to the APC

Ughwujowhovwo alleged that favouritism and nepotism are ruining the party without the knowledge of the governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

The former PDP boss in the area also claimed that a lot of hardworking members of the PDP in the state are being marginalised

Udu LGA, Delta - Henry Ughwujowhovwo, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Udu local government area of Delta, Udu DSIEC Ward 12, (Egini community) has defected to the All progressives Congress (APC).

Ughwujowhovwo on Sunday, February 6, claimed that while selfishness thrives among leaders of the PDP in the state, the governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, is not told the truth, Independent reports.

The decampee said the PDP in Delta will know its real members by 2023 (Photo: PDP)

In regret, he went on to state that by 2023 those who own the land will prove so by the massive votes they will muster for the eventual flag bearer, lamenting that those who worked for the party are being marginalised while saboteurs during the 2019 elections are being favoured their masters.

His words:

"Political patronage now revolves around one circle. By 2023, those in that circle, who take all the benefits of the struggle after general elections would go and prove their strength in the field.

"The era of ‘Monkey dey work, bamboo dey chop’ is over. Many of those who worked for the party are being treated like outcasts while those who worked against the party in 2019 are being rewarded by the masters who have links to the governor.

‘’The governor believes all sort of lies being fed him with and 2023 will be the year of retribution for those who do not wish their neighbours well. The pettiness in lopsided political appointments and patronages by the Okowa-led Delta state government and other manners of vindictive political wickedness being demonstrated in the land shall haunt the PDP in the years to come."

