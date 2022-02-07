Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on the Peoples Democratic Party to take over power from the ruling APC

Wike on Monday, February 7, explained that Nigeria is bleeding and needs to be rescued by patriots who believe in the country

The PDP chieftain called on members of the opposition party to unite ahead of the 2023 general elections

Kaduna - Nigeria's main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been tasked with uniting and taking over power in 2023 ahead of the forthcoming campaign to wrestle power from the ruling.

Vanguard reports that Governor Wike of Rivers state made the appeal on Monday, February 7, saying Nigeria was bleeding.

Governor Wike has tasked the opposition PDP to wrestle power from the ruling APC next year. Photo credit: Secretary to Rivers Government

Source: Facebook

Wike who was speaking in Kaduna during a visit to former governor of Kaduna Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi explained that party members should be concerned about the unity and sustainability of the party.

Makarfi on his part told Wike and his entourage that the people would be disappointed in the PDP if they don’t unite and take over power, Nigerian Tribune added.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Wike, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had lost many units at grassroots levels, saying Nigerians were now tired and are waiting for the PDP to take over power.

Wike speaking told the mammoth crowd that besieged Makarfi’s Kaduna residence to see him said he not on a political trip but to see Senator Makarfi who was overseas on health grounds.

2023 presidency: God will not forgive PDP if we don’t rescue Nigeria, Governor Wike

Legit.ng previously reported that Wike said God will not forgive PDP if it fails to rescue Nigerians from untold hardship inflicted on them by the policies of the APC led administration.

Wike stated that for the PDP to actualise such an objective, all governors of the main opposition party must be united.

The governor made this assertion on Tuesday, January 11, during a courtesy visit to the Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Government House in Ibadan.

2023: Governor Wike hosts PDP governors over party's choice for presidential candidate

Meanwhile, all the governors of the opposition PDP on Monday, January 17, met in Port Harcourt, Rivers state to discuss the state of their various states and the nation.

The governors would also be discussing issues surrounding the debate on zoning for the 2023 presidential election and the choice candidate for the much expected poll.

They would strategise on how the PDP can reclaim power from the ruling APC in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng