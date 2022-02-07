Governor Aminu Tambuwal has commenced his consultations within the PDP for the 2023 presidential election

The Sokoto state governor began the deliberations in neighbouring Zamfara where he was received by the deputy governor of the state

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, is widely regarded as a solid presidential aspirant in the PDP

Gusau - Zamfara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed the presidential ambition of Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Governor Tambuwal who visited the state on Monday, February 7 is consulting with leaders of PDP across the 36 states of the federation in a bid to emerge as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Tambuwal speaking to PDP stakeholders in Zamfara during his visit to the state. Photo credit: @AWTambuwal

Source: Facebook

Governor Tambuwal was received by the PDP state exco in the northwest state led by Col. Bala Mande (rtd.)

Col Mande said the PDP in Sokoto and Zamfara are one and as such, they support the presidential aspiration of Governor Tambuwal.

While speaking, Governor Tambuwal stated that he is in the state to consult with the Zamfara PDP in his quest to become the party's presidential flagbearer ahead of the 2023 polls.

Tambuwal said although he's aware of the purported impeachment plan of Zamfara deputy governor, he however said he won't comment on the matter as it is a subject of litigation.

He thanked the PDP leaders for their receptive welcome and endorsement and assured them of his support even in the midst of insecurity in Zamfara.

He stressed that it's imperative for leaders of PDP in the state to close ranks so as to take over power in the state come 2023.

Governor Tambuwal also condoled with people of the state over the killings, kidnapping and general insecurity in Zamfara.

Tambuwal was accompanied to Zamfara by Former Sokoto state governor; Attahairu Bafarawa, former deputy governor and ex-minister for water resources, Alhaji Muktah Shagari as well as former minister Engineer Bello Sulaiman

On his part, Deputy Governor Mahdi Gusau said he is solidly behind Governor Tambuwal's presidential ambition.

He urged the governor to carry not only him but also the entire Zamfara PDP along in his quest to become president of Nigeria.

Also present at the stakeholders meeting were all local government chairmen of PDP, former party excos, and loyal supporters of the party.

