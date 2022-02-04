A top official of the PDP has shared important details regarding the governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano

The party chieftain revealed that the Anambra governor has not moved the state forward rather it has moved the state backward

The politician made this disclosure while giving an assessment of Obiano's led administration so far

The publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state, Nnamdi Nwangwu, has said that the state governor, Willie Obiano, has taken Anambra state 20 years backward.

The Punch reports that Nwangwu stressed that Obiano scored zero in human/capital development, infrastructural development and economic development, among other key indices of a performance index.

He made this assertion in Awka, on Friday, February 4, while denying the presence of any faction in the state PDP, adding that the party is one, led by Chief Ndubuisi Nwogbo.

The PDP governors are working to ensure they return to power come 2023. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The administration of Obiano, had sent Anambra State 20 years backward. In terms of human and capital development, infrastructure and economy, the governor had a woeful outing. In fact, the state cannot boast of any critical infrastructure befitting a state like Anambra."

Source: Legit.ng