Armed security operatives are very obvious around the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This is as Mai Mala Buni, chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), will inaugurate state chairmen of the APC on Thursday, February 3, The Cable reports

On Blantyre Street in Wuse 2 the location of the ruling party’s secretariat, security agents were seen screening people and vehicles.

The policemen were invited by the party's leadership to forestall any protest that may break out during the event

Source: Legit.ng