Nigeria's head of interim government, Chief Ernest Shonekan is being buried in Lagos today, February 4

In attendance at the late Shonekan's funeral is Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, the secretary to the government of the federation Boss Mustapha among many others

Osinbajo who flew in from Abuja was received at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, February 4, joined other Nigerian leaders to pay his last respect to Nigeria's head of Interim Government, Ernest Shonekan.

Shonekan who died on Tuesday, January 11, was honoured at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina where a final burial service was conducted for him.

The Lagos state governor also received the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo at the church premises.

Ernest Shonekan died on Tuesday, January 11 Photo: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sharing details of the event on microblogging site, Twitter, Sanwo-Olu said he joined family, friends and loved ones at the service of songs of the late Nigerian leader on Thursday, February 3.

The governor said he also enjoined Shonekan's family, especially his wife and children to take heart as the leader has run a good race.

Sanwo-Olu described Shonekan as one who has also fulfilled the will of Almighty God on earth and has gone home to rest.

He said:

"My prayer is that the good Lord continue to abide with his family and loved ones, and may his soul continue to Rest In Peace. Amen."

It was also gathered that there is tight security at the venue of the funeral of the late Ernest Shonekan.

Other dignitaries present at the venue include the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Family reveals cause of Chief Shonekan's death

Recall that the Shonekan family on Tuesday, January 11, released a statement of how the former Nigerian leader died.

Adeboye Shonekan in a statement on behalf of the family revealed that the 85-year-old died of “natural causes.”

It was gathered that the former Nigerian Leader had been hospitalised for over two months at a private hospital in Lekki, Lagos before his death.

He was survived by his wife, Margaret, and four children Korede Shonekan, Adeboye Shonekan, Kemi Shonekan, and Yele Shonekan.

Buhari orders all national flags to fly at half-mast to honour Shonekan

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier issued an order that national flags be flown at half-mast following the death of Shonekan.

The president's directive was announced barely 24 hours after the death of Shonekan was confirmed by his family.

President Buhari's order was transmitted to relevant agencies and parastatals of government on Tuesday, January 11, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha in a statement released on Tuesday night, January 11 said the president's order would take effect from Wednesday, January 12 until Friday, January 14.

