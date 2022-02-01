The people of Zamfara state have been thrown into mourning following the death of the Emir of Moriki, Alhaji Samaila Ari

The 73-year-old traditional ruler reportedly died at a health facility in Kaduna after a prolonged illness

Alhaji Samaila Ari's funeral prayer was performed on Tuesday, February 1, at the Emir’s Palace in Moriki town

Zurmi LGA, Zamfara state - The Emir of Moriki in Zamfara state, Alhaji Samaila Ari has died at the age of 73. His death was announced by a member of his family, Alhaji Hassan Salihu Moriki.

The Punch reported that the late second class Emir died at a health facility in Kaduna after a prolonged illness.

The Emir of Moriki in Zamfara state, Alhaji Samaila Ari, has died at the age of 73. Photo credit: Yusuf Wazirin Gummi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that his funeral prayer was performed on Tuesday, February 1, by three o’clock pm at the Emir’s Palace in Moriki town, Zurmi local government area of the state.

He left behind one wife and five children and many relations, TVC stated.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Deposed Deji of Akure Adesina Adepoju is dead

In another report, Oba Oluwadare Adepoju Adesina, Osupa Ill, the deposed Deji of Akure, has passed on.

The deceased was said to have passed on in a private hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Thursday, January 27, after a brief illness.

Recall that the 45th Deji of Akure was deposed by the immediate-past governor of Ondo state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, after a public fight with his wife in Akure, the state capital.

Confirming his death, spokesman for the Adesina Royal Family of the Osupa Ruling House, Dapo Adesina, said the deposed monarch prayed for the peace of Akure Kingdom before his transition.

Assailants attack palace, monarch assassinated, 3 others burnt to death in Ogun

In a related development, tragedy struck on Monday, January 24, as the Alagodo of Agodo in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun state, Oba Ayinde Odetola, was assassinated by some yet to be identified assailant.

Three other persons said to be friends of the deceased monarch were burnt to death. Residents disclosed that the killings followed a clash over the chieftaincy title of the Alagodo.

It was gathered that there was a crisis over who occupies the seat between Ake and Owu people of Egbaland. Sources said the late monarch was from the Ake section of Egba, but there had been misgivings that an Ake person cannot rule the town mostly dominated by Owu people.

Source: Legit.ng