Senator Richas Okorocha had on Thursday, February 3, visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa

The lawmaker's visit to the president come a few hours after he (Okorocha) announced his ambition to run for the presidency

Okorocha also said that he visited the president to inform him (Buhari) about the charges levelled against him by the EFCC

A former governor of Imo state and serving lawmaker, Rochas Okorocha has said he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his challenges and allegations levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Cable reports that Okorocha who visited the president at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock on Thursday, February 3, said that the 17-count financial charges against him are politically motivated.

Okorocha said the president has promised to look into his matter with the EFCC Photo: Aso Rock

Vanguard reports that while speaking to state correspondents, the former governor said the president promised that he would be looking into the charges by the EFCC.

He said the charges by the anti-graft agency are trumped-up to distract him from his ambition to become president in 2023.

President Buhari to intervene on Rochas Okorocha's behalf

Okorocha said he visited President Buhari to ask for his intervention in the matter and also seek the immediate release of his passport being held by the EFCC.

The lawmaker said he made the visit to Buhari because he believes the president has the responsibility to ensure justice is served to every citizen.

Okorocha said:

“The president said he would take up the matter, especially when he saw the judgment.

“He said, he’ll take up the matter and find out what is actually happening. And I hope he will do so. And I believe he will do that."

“I didn’t come here to say I don’t want to be investigated by the EFCC. That’s not the issue, that there’s a judgment on the ground."

Former Governor Storms Aso Rock, Meets Buhari to Discuss 3 Important Things

The lawmaker of the Nigerian Senate had visited the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, February 3

Okorocha listed three major issues and concerns he raised for discussion with President Buhari during his visit.

He also said he met with President Muhammadu Buhari over his ambition to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

Okorocha declares presidential ambition, joins 2023 race

Earlier, Senator Okorocha had declared to run for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the APC.

Okorocha made this known in a letter addressed to the Senate President which was read by Ahmad Lawan at plenary.

The former governor of Imo state said he is the best person to take Nigeria to the next level.

