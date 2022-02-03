One of Nigeria's presidential hopefuls and lawmaker of the Nigerian Senate has visited the Presidential Villa

A former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday, February 3, met with President Muhammadu Buhari over his ambition to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

Leadership reports that the lawmaker who represents Imo west senatorial district was at the villa to tell inform the president of the importance of his presidential ambition to the people, Nigeria and the party.

Okorocha had earlier declared his interest to run for the presidency Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Speaking on his meeting with President Buhari, Okorocha said he also told the president that nobody should be left behind in the plan of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Reason for visiting the president

He said all legacy parties who joined to form the ruling APC should also be carried along in the upcoming national convention of the party.

Although currently facing charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the serving lawmaker seems not to be perturbed in his ambition to take over the number one political seat in the country.

He added that he informed the president about the injustices meted to him by the anti-graft agency.

Being a governor made me poorer, says senator Rochas Okorocha

The presidential hopeful and APC chieftain, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, said he is richer than his home state of Imo.

He made the comment while being interviewed by broadcaster, Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television.

He also went on to say that Imo state is currently owing him a whopping N8billion for security votes he vowed not to spend.

Okorocha declares presidential ambition, joins 2023 race

Earlier, Senator Okorocha had declared to run for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the APC.

Okorocha made this known in a letter addressed to the Senate President which was read by Ahmad Lawan at plenary.

The former governor of Imo state said he is the best person to take Nigeria to the next level.

