Inside sources in the APC have revealed that there were last-minute attempts to postpone the party's national convention again

The lobbyists were said to have been putting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to grant their request

The president was said to have rebuffed the attempt and insisted on the exercise to go ahead as planned

FCT, Abuja - A report by The Nation newspaper has revealed that there was a last-minute push by some party chiefs to shift the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention date.

According to the report, President Muhammadu Buhari staved off pressure from lobbyists, insisting that the February 26 date is sacrosanct.

President Buhari was said to have staved off pressure from lobbyists to postpone the forthcoming APC convention. Photo credit: @MBuhari

A source quoted in the report said:

“President Buhari stood his ground by being adamant on February 26 for the convention. He felt the party ought to go beyond its caretaker structure. He is also conscious of the fact that the party must prepare for primaries for the 2023 poll.”

Another source said the president’s trip to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the African Union (AU) summit further blocked the anti-convention forces from having access to him.

His words:

“Buhari shut his doors against lobbyists seeking the postponement of the convention. His trip to Ethiopia for the AU meeting foreclosed any other option than for the CECPC to notify INEC.

“As the leader of the party, the president will be angry if the caretaker committee fails to meet up with the Friday deadline to notify INEC of the agreed date of February 26.

“It was an ambush which left proponents of convention shift stranded.”

Presidential confirmation of APC convention

Meanwhile, presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad has confirmed that the APC is ready for its national convention.

In a tweet on Thursday, February 3, Ahmad stated that the party has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the upcoming exercise.

His words:

“Our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its upcoming National Convention scheduled for February 26, 2022.”

Group warns APC members not to elect EFCC-indicted ex-governors as chairman

In a related development, the South-South Emerging Leaders' Forum (SELF) has warned members of the APC not to elect some former governors and individuals in the race who have been indicted for some financial crimes by anti-corruption agencies.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 19, the national coordinator of the group, Barrister Preye Wilson, warned that the ruling party does not need a national chairman that will be dragging in and out of the anti-corruption agencies' offices to explain their dealings in the past.

Barrister Wilson said it is time for the ruling party to deviate from past experiences of electing a former governor as national chairman.

APC state chairman hail Mai Mala Buni, Yahaya Bello

On its part, the forum of the APC state chairmen has described both the Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and his Kogi state counterpart, Alhaji Yahaya Bello as great blessings to the ruling party.

The forum's chairperson and Borno state APC chairman, Alhaji Bukar Dalori, made the comment on Thursday, February 3 in Abuja, shortly after the inauguration of the newly elected state chairmen of the party.

Dalori, who expressed gratitude to Governor Buni and all other party leaders for the confidence reposed in them said they have watched both Governor Buni and Alhaji Yahaya Bello's exemplary leadership over the years.

Source: Legit.ng