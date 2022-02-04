With the inauguration of its newly elected state chairmen, the APC seems to have scaled the recent challenges the party faced

Already, the forum of the All Progressives Congress state chairmen have pledged unalloyed loyalty to the party leadership

The forum also thanked Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for the sacrifices he made for the APC

FCT, Abuja - The forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) state chairmen has described both the Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and his Kogi state counterpart, Alhaji Yahaya Bello as great blessings to the ruling party.

The forum's chairperson and Borno state APC chairman, Alhaji Bukar Dalori, made the comment on Thursday, February 3 in Abuja, shortly after the inauguration of the newly elected state chairmen of the party.

Some of the APC state chairmen during their official inauguration on Thursday, January 3 in Abuja. Photo credit: @AyebagbalinyoS

Source: Twitter

Dalori, who expressed gratitude to Governor Buni and all other party leaders for the confidence reposed in them said they have watched both Governor Buni and Alhaji Yahaya Bello's exemplary leadership over the years.

The APC state chairmen forum specifically remembered vividly how all the committees, especially the women and youths mobilization committee led by Governor Bello deployed the media to market the APC to millions of Nigerians.

Dalori said:

“Mr. Chairman and other members of the CECPC, we wish to express our gratitude to you and all our party leaders and members for the confidence reposed in us.

“We have watched Your Excellency lead our party with an unimpeachable commitment to move the party forward and carry all members and leaders along.

“In the last few months, we have witnessed leadership finesse in the manner party affairs are conducted. There is no doubt that Your Excellency has brought your experience to bear in piloting the affairs of our great party.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the limitations associated with it, your practical ingenuity to still mobilize people to join the party will go down memory lane as being uncharacteristically magnificent.

“We remember vividly how all the committees, especially the women and youths mobilization committee led by Governor Yahaya Bello deployed the media to market our party to millions of Nigerians. APC is indeed blessed with great leaders.

“On behalf of my colleagues, we wish to pledge our unalloyed loyalty to the leadership of Your Excellency and to assure you that we are all behind you all the way as your achievements have shown your sterling qualities.

“You are a great example to all of us and in the next few weeks, we shall be learning from you, the magic that brought governors and other political bulldozers to the party.

“Once again, we thank the leadership of the party and charge Your Excellency to continue to further encourage the reconciliation committee to complete its assignment in the best interest of the party.”

