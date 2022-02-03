With the crisis brewing among party members, the ruling All Progressives Congress has sent a notification to the Independent National Electoral Commission

The APC in a letter dated February 2, 2022, told the electoral body that it has scheduled its national convention for Saturday, February 26

According to the APC, the notification is in line with the provision of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its decision to conduct the party's national convention on Saturday, February 26.

The Punch reports that the notification by the ruling party comes two days to a deadline - February 5 - given by INEC for all political parties to inform the commission of its convention date.

In a letter titled, ‘Notice for the Conduct of National Convention’ and dated February 2, 2022, the APC said it was informing INEC that the party has scheduled its national convention to take place on Saturday, February 26.

INEC was notified of APC's scheduled convention on Tuesday, February 2. Photo: INEC

The letter was signed by the chairman of the caretaker committee, Governor Mai Mala-Buni and the national secretary, John Akpanudoedehe.

INEC receives APC's letter of notification

Vanguard reports that a stamp on the letter showed that the INEC had received the letter addressed to its chairman on February 3, 2022.

The letter read in part:

“Follow up to our letter referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/40 dated 11 July 2021 on the Notice for the conduct of national convention’.

APC also said that the letter is pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended.

The ruling party further called on the electoral body to deploy its officials to monitor the exercise.

APC stakeholders reject scheduled February 26 national convention

Some members of the All Progressives Congress have called for the postponement of the planned national convention.

The party members said there are insinuations that there would be a massive defection from the party should the convention take place on February 26.

These stakeholders called on the leadership of the APC to do all within their power to ensure that aggrieved members are pacified.

APC crisis deepens as youth group calls for boycott of February 26 convention

Meanwhile, more stakeholders in the APC have joined the clamour for the postponement of the ruling party's planned February 26 national convention.

As highlighted by other faithful, the APC Youth Development and Progressive Forum said some northern governors have hijacked the ruling party.

The youth group said these northern governors are pushing for a convention that could ultimately destroy the party.

