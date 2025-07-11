Chelsea vs PSG is already gathering momentum as both European giants battle in the Club World Cup final

A mysterious cat has predicted the outcome of the encounter billed for the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 13

Oracle Whiskers hesitated before confidently nudging the bowl marked with one of the football teams

Ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, a mysterious cat has predicted the outcome of the encounter.

Dubbed "Oracle Whiskers" by fans, the feline has become the talk of the football world with its predictions.

It began weeks ago when a video surfaced on X, showing the cat choosing between bowls of food labelled with team names.

Malo Gusto of Chelsea during the Training ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final between Chelsea FC and PSG at Red Bull Arena on July 10, 2025 in Harrison, United States. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Remarkably, Oracle Whiskers correctly predicted the winners of several tournament matches, including upsets in the knockout rounds.

Its method is simple - two bowls, one for each team, are placed before the cat, and it paws at the one representing the victor.

The accuracy of its predictions has defied logic, leaving fans and analysts baffled.

As Chelsea and PSG prepare to face off, the cat’s latest prediction has gone viral on TikTok.

In a widely shared clip, Oracle Whiskers hesitated before confidently nudging the bowl marked "Chelsea."

Social media erupted, with Chelsea supporters hailing the cat as a lucky charm, while PSG fans dismissed it as superstition, per Standard.

Fans have taken to the comment section of the post to react. Phillip said:

"PSG will explain to us on Sunday why they beat our little brothers "Arsenal" in the champions League."

callME~grangsttaf added:

"PSG are something else this season but we all have to remember that Chelsea are David's the giant killer record breaker."

Ak btc wrote:

"Chelsea team is not easy to beat in cup final …. Chelsea will win the cup because Joao Pedro has not won any trophy so the game is going to be fun on Sunday."

Fit3 $hahariL remarked:

"Only real football fan know how good Chelsea when they are not the favourite."

Frank Frank said:

"Someone said Chelsea has been playing friendly games. their real world cup match will be a Final and they will lose 4 nil."

zicki wrote:

"We good at finals PSG is the favourites thou but remember blues always blessed with finals."

i-a-m bayser posited:

"Never brother. I think Barcelona the only team that can stop this UNSTOPPABLE PSG."

Fit3 $hahariL said:

Snr_musisi added:

"If predicted Fluminense winning last time which makes everything irrelevant."

Chelsea's English defender Reece James takes part in a training session at the Harrison Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Paul ELLIS.

