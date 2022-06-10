A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Babachir Lawal says he is confident the party will win the 2023 presidential polls

Lawal, an Adamawa-born politician says even Atiku Abubakar will lose to Tinubu in his own backyard (Adamawa state)

The former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) also lauded Tinubu describing him as a political figure capable of ruling any country

FCT, Abuja - The former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal has expressed optimism that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will win in Adamawa the home state of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at the forthcoming presidential polls, Channels TV reports.

Lawal made this declaration during an interview on Thursday, June 9 on Channels Television’s Politics Today in Abuja.

He stated that the APC in Adamawa state has all the necessary tools in place to outclass the PDP in the state.

He said:

“We are there, and we are the ones from Adamawa who will deliver Bola Tinubu in the same way that we delivered Buhari while Atiku was contesting, in the same way, Adamawa delivered Goodluck Jonathan while Atiku was contesting, so it is not a new thing.

“We have our tentacles all over the state; it is our state, and we know our tendencies, Bola Tinubu will win Adamawa State.”

Lawal further expressed optimism stating with confidence that APC is confident of victory and Bola Tinubu will be the next president of Nigeria.

Tinubu can be president anywhere in the world - Babachir Lawal

He went further to laud Tinubu's prowess over the years, describing him as a political figure capable of running any government anywhere in the world.

Lawal said:

“Whether he (Tinubu) makes it or not, only God knows, but we will work towards it and we believe that we have the instruments, we have the resources – both material and intellectual – to deliver Bola Tinubu as the President,” he said.

“Tinubu is a very good man anywhere. He is a very kind man, and you need to hear from some of the people he has helped, so many all over the country.

“He has sponsored people in Taraba, in Adamawa, in Gombe; he is somebody that has been helpful to almost every politician across the country.”

