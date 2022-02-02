The Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to the attack on its office and the property of a prominent PDP member in Gombe

The opposition party on Wednesday, February 2, strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a great threat to democracy

PDP called on the inspector general of police to apprehend the culprits as well as their sponsors and make them face the full wrath of the law

The attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat and the property of a prominent party member in Gombe state has gotten the opposition's attention.

Legit.ng gathered that Debo Ologunagba, PDP national publicity secretary on Wednesday, February 2, condemned in strong terms the arson by hoodlums suspected to be working for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ologunagba described the attack on its office as cowardly, criminal as well as a great threat to democracy, national security and peaceful co-existence in our country.

It said: “The mission of the APC is to terrorize the people with the intent to preventing them from participating in the electoral process ahead of the 2023 general elections, having realized that there is no way the APC can retain power in Gombe State and other parts of the country under a free, fair and credible process.

“The APC in Gombe State is in disarray and panicky because it is rapidly falling apart in the face of mass desertion of its prominent members arising from the soaring popularity of the PDP so much so that it believes that the only way it can cling to power is through violence.”

Anxiety in northeast as political thugs set fire to Atiku House, PDP secretariat

Recall that the secretariat of the PDP in Gombe state was set ablaze by suspected political thugs.

The building located along Bachi road was set on fire as well as the Atiku House, a campaign office on Monday night, January 31.

It was gathered that documents, chairs and other valuables in the buildings were razed. A PDP supporter, Muntari Yau Kulsi, revealed that the incident occurred around 1:30 am, adding that activities were still going on at the secretariat till 1:20 am when he left the office.

