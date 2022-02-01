The Peoples Democratic Party Gombe state secretariat situated along Gombe/Bauchi expressway has been set ablaze

The incident was reportedly carried out by some suspected political thugs who also set fire to Atiku House, damaging documents, chairs and other valuables

Muntari Kulsi, a supporter of the opposition party alleged that members of the All Progressives Congress are responsible

Gombe - The secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe state has been set ablaze by suspected political thugs.

The building located along Bachi road was set on fire as well as the Atiku House, a campaign office on Monday night, January 31, according to The Sun.

Suspected political thugs have set fire on the Gombe state secretariat of the People Democratic Party (PDP). Photo credit: People Democratic Party

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that documents, chairs and other valuables in the buildings were razed.

A PDP supporter, Muntari Yau Kulsi, revealed that the incident occurred around 1:30 am, adding that activities were still going on at the secretariat till 1:20 am when he left the office.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Kulsi, speaking further, alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its people were the source of the fire, adding that both offices cannot catch fire at once naturally.

While reportedly noting that thugs in three cars with several weapons came in, the security guards stationed at the office were overpowered and had to run for their lives.

He also said men of the fire service close to the office battled to control the inferno.

APC reacts to allegations

In another report by The Punch, Moses Kyari, the publicity secretary of the APC said the party has no hand in the destruction of the PDP secretariat and campaign office in the state.

Kyari in reaction to the allegation said that their office was also affected by the fire following the attack. He said as a result of the Closed-Circuit Camera, the suspects who carried out the attack were identified.

The APC spokesman said:

“Their own office they claim was burnt around 2 am by unknown people, possibly members of the PDP. But for us, we have video clips of who burnt our office and we have presented them to the police. The APC has no hand in the burning of their state secretariat.”

Northern PDP governor declares for president ahead of 2023

Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state declared his intention to run for the presidency as Nigeria moves closer to the 2023 general elections.

The chieftain of the PDP made this known on Monday evening, January 31, after a high-level stakeholder meeting in Sokoto.

Speaking at the declaration, Tambuwal said he is not only well prepared but also ready to fix the numerous problem of the country as president of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng