Opposition PDP says it has not released any primary election timetable ahead of the 2023 general elections

The national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the purported timetable already going viral on the social media is fake

Ologunagba added that the fake timetable was the handiwork of mischievous elements seeking to create confusion and mislead the public

Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as fake the 2023 primary election timetable currently circulating on social media, The Nation reports

Debo Ologunagba, the party’s spokesman in a statement on Sunday, March 13, in Abuja, said the purported list is the handiwork of mischievous elements seeking to create confusion and mislead the public.

PDP purported timetable was allegedly signed by national organising secretary Umar Bature. Photo credit: Umar Bature Vanguard

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the opposition released a purported timetable signed by PDP’s national organising secretary Umar Bature.

Ologunagba went on to urge its members and the public to ignore the document making the rounds on social media.

He said:

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a party of due process and will release a timetable and schedule of activities for the 2022/2023 electioneering year after extensive consultation and approval by critical and statutory organs of the party at appropriate levels.

“At the appropriate time, the official timetable and schedule of activities of the PDP, when approved, will be formally announced and published through the official communication channels of our party and not in the social media.”

