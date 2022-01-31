Some people are not happy with the reworked Electoral Bill that will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari

They will consequently mount pressure on the President to withhold his assent until two clauses are amended or dropped

The clauses in contention are resignation by appointed political office holders before 2023 election primaries

A row has broken out over the reworked Electoral Bill, it was learnt yesterday. The Bill is due to be delivered to President Muhammadu Buhari today for his assent.

But, governors, especially those of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are leading the opposition to the reworked Bill.

A row has broken out over the reworked Electoral Bill. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that they will mount pressure on the President to withhold his assent until two clauses are amended or dropped.

The clauses in contention are resignation by appointed political office holders, including ministers, commissioners and others before 2023 election primaries; and the ‘unworkable’ consensus option in picking candidates by political parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It is rampant for appointed political office holders to remain in office while contesting in their party’s primaries.

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has also been uncomfortable with the re-amended bill.

Our correspondent learnt that the governors and some ministers were not happy with what they termed as “alleged two dangerous clauses in the re-amended bill on Electoral Act.”

The clauses include the provision for consensus and another which makes it mandatory for all political office holders to resign if they want to contest for any elective post in 2023.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said it might be a battle of the fittest by the governors and the National Assembly this week.

The source said the two groups have resolved to take the battle to the President, who will ultimately decide.

The source said:

“The National Assembly has inserted two new clauses on consensus and resignation by all political office holders before contesting for 2023 poll.

“While the senators and members of the House of Representatives agreed on consensus, they recommended that before a consensus candidate can emerge, all contestants must sign a written agreement that they have consented to the adoption of such an aspirant.

“They inserted in the re-amended bill that if one of the contestants is dissenting, no one can become a consensus candidate. Instead, all the contestants will either go for direct or indirect primary election.

“The senators and the Representatives put the difficult clause on consensus to stop the governors from imposing any anointed aspirant. The governors can no longer work to the answer."

2023 presidency: Why we want speedy passage of Amended Electoral Bill, INEC

In another report, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has urged both chambers of the National Assembly to harmonize and expedite action in the passage of the amended electoral bill.

According to the electoral body, the speedy passage of the bill is necessary, in order to provide it with a framework to organize its activities ahead of the 2023 general election, Leadership reports.

The national commissioner, Information and Voter Education (IVEC), Barr. Festus Okoye, made the call in Asaba, Delta state, during a two-day capacity building workshop for Heads of Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) and Public Affairs Officers of INEC from the 17 southern states of Nigeria.

Professor Jega asks Buhari to give nod to electoral bill

Recall that a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, at the citizens' townhall, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill on time.

Jega stated that INEC needs the law in place to begin serious preparations for the 2023 elections.

He admitted that some issues in the bill need clarification, but added that other aspects of the document deserve the president's nod.

Going back memory lane, the former INEC boss stated that since 2010, Nigeria has not had any notable improvement in its electoral laws.

2023: If elected president, WASSCE fees would be paid for every Nigerian child - Tinubu

In another report, Tinubu has promised to pay the West African Senior School Certificate Examination fees for every Nigerian child if he is elected president.

The APC chieftain made the statement in a video shared by The Cable on Wednesday, January 19.

His words: “Your children's West African examination fees will be paid by us, so that no one, no matter how poor, will be left behind."

Source: Legit.ng