President Muhammadu Buhari has been described as a leader who has successfully broken the jinx of embezzlement of public funds by president

This description of the president was given by his senior special adviser on media and publicity, Garba Shehu

Shehu said that President Buhari's legacies is tough and would remain difficult for anyone to dismantle it

The senior special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, January 18, said that the president's legacies are strong.

Shehu also warned that it is difficult for anyone to dismantle the legacies built by President Buhari over the years.

Vanguard reports that Shehu in a statement said, several politicians in the country whose interest is in the embezzlement of public funds cannot wait for the president's tenure to come to an end.

Shehu said the president's legacies are indestructible Photo: Garba Shehu

He said these politicians yearn for the "good old days" when they help themselves to siphon funds meant for the public.

Shehu said:

“Even though the President will stand down after the election of a successor next year – whether that successor lives up to the exacting standards and example he has set or not – his legacy is strong and will be peculiarly tough to dismantle."

The Sun reports that Shehu added that one of President Buhari's greatest achievements is breaking the belief that presidents assume office in Nigeria to enrich themselves.

“That wicked spell is broken for good. And it has offended politicians everywhere. They thought the state owed to them while the people provided for the state.

Instead, they have witnessed how, when the state owes to them nothing, it provides for the people.”

