Senator Rochas Okorocha of APC is now to answer questions on fraud in a Federal High Court in Abuja

The former Imo governor has been sued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The commission is claiming that Okorocha and some other notable persons stole the sum of N2.9 billion between 2014 and 2016

A former governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, was on Monday, January 31, charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Federal High Abuja for alleged stealing of N2.9 billion while in office.

The EFCC claimed that Okorocha who officially declared his intention to run for presidency come 2023 general elections diverted the sum between 2014 and 2016 alongside an All progressives Congress (APC) and five firms, AIT News reports.

The commission said Okorocha stole the funds between 201 and 2016 (Photo: @realRochas)

Source: Twitter

According to the anti-graft commission, the former governor moved the funds from the state's account and that of the joint local government project.

Among the defendants in the suit are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

The EFCC's lawsuit was confirmed by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, who, however, said Okorocha is not in the agency's custody.

Okorocha gives Nigerians a tip of the iceberg, reveals what they'll enjoy if he becomes president

Earlier, Okorocha formally declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2023.

This was so as the senator representing Imo West district once again kicked against the zoning of political offices in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okorocha also appeals to party leaders to allow a level-playing field for candidates no matter their region.

Okorocha made this assertion on Monday, January 31, in Abuja at a World Press Conference which doubles as the first official declaration of his intention to run for the office of president after it was made public on the floor of the Senate last week.

He said:

“I hear people talking about zoning, I’m not a candidate of zoning, I am a candidate of justice. Maybe the South-East has not been able to present their matter very well before the rest of Nigerians."

