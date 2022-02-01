Ohanaeze Ndigbo has accused the EFCC harassing the southeast aspirants out of the 2023 presidential race

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization alleged that the commission is making itself a willing tool towards intimidating Igbo politicians

This is coming after the anti-graft commission charged Senator Rochas Okorocha over fraud allegation

Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has issued a stern warning to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) accused the EFCC of harassing the people of the southeast to forsake their 2023 presidential ambition.

Recall that former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha was on Monday, January 31, invited by the EFCC, a few hours after he declared to run for the 2023 presidential election.

Nnabuike in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 1, noted that it had become a norm for the anti-graft agency to go after aspirants of the southeast extraction once they indicate interest in the presidential race.

2023: After declaring presidential ambition, court trouble begins for APC aspirant

Legit.ng previously reported that Okorocha, was on Monday, January 31, charged by the EFCC at the Federal High Abuja for alleged stealing of N2.9 billion while in office.

EFCC claimed that Okorocha diverted the sum between 2014 and 2016 alongside All progressives Congress (APC) and five firms.

According to the anti-graft commission, the former governor moved the funds from the state's account and that of the joint local government project.

2023 presidency: Okorocha blows hot, reveals those behind EFCC drama

In a related development, Okorocha described the fresh fraud allegations laid against him by the EFCC as the handwork of his political opponents.

The former governor of Imo state also said that the anti-graft agency had flouted orders of the court, which forbade it to abuse his human rights.

The presidential aspirant made this disclosure in an interview said:

“It’s been one drama or the other but what is happening, I don’t want to say it is politically motivated but it is looking more like it."

