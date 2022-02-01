A few hours after the formal declaration of his presidential ambition, Senator Rochas Okorochas was invited by the EFCC

The anti-graft agency slammed the former governor of Imo state, Okorocha with 17 counts filed on Monday, alleged that he conspired to steal N2.9bn public funds

Meanwhile, the Nigerian politician maintained that the recent move by the commission was motivated by his opponents

The former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has described the fresh fraud allegations laid against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as the handwork of his political opponents.

Okorocha was on Monday, January 31, invited by the EFCC, a few hours after he declared to run for the 2023 presidential election.

According to Sahara Reporters, the former governor of Imo state also said that the anti-graft agency had flouted orders of the court, which forbade it to abuse his human rights.

EFCC on Monday filed N2.9 billion fraud charges against the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha Photo credit: Governor Rochas Okorocha

The presidential aspirant made this disclosure in a recent interview on Monday, The Punch added.

He said:

“It’s been one drama or the other but what is happening, I don’t want to say it is politically motivated but it is looking more like it."

