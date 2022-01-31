Opinion: Ban of Lagos APC Mandate group, Justice Forum and 2023 election

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this interview/article are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent the editorial policy of Legit.ng.

Your support matters. Sustain independent journalism in Nigeria – contribute to Legit.ng. Your support matters. Sustain independent journalism in Nigeria – contribute to Legit.ng.

Your own opinion articles are welcome at info@corp.legit.ng — drop an email telling us what you want to write about and why. Contact us if you have any feedback, suggestions, complaints or compliments.

Editor's note: In this piece, a Lagos-based analyst and good governance advocate, Bola Akande writes on the matter arising from the ban on Mandate group and Justice Forum ahead of 2023.

The ban of the Mandate group and the Justice Forum - the two major nucleus groups of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos is causing disquiet among the stakeholders of the party in the state.

Lagos APC inaugurates ABAT to actualise ASiwaju Tinubu's presidential ambition. Credit: APC.

Source: Facebook

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The formal inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Movement‘s Working Committee in Ikeja, GRA on Thursday, January 27, rekindled this political tussle among the stalwarts of the party.

In his speech, the speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa described the two groups as non-existent anymore in the state chapter of the APC.

The speaker declared the collapse of the two groups and in their stead, the birth of ABAT, a newly formed partisan body promoted by him for the mobilisation of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s 2023 presidential aspiration.

The two groups had in the last 20 years, deployed enormous resources, putting in place formidable structures within the party in the state to ensure victory at all levels during the general elections.

The Mandate group comprises some prominent party leaders such as former governor of Osun state and current minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, a former national legal adviser of the APC, Muiz Banire, Cardinal Odumbaku, Abdullahi Enilolobo and Kola Pregrillo.

The Justice Forum consists of some party bigwigs like Oba Hamzat, the father of Lagos deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Otunba Bushura Alebiosu, a former Lagos deputy governor, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, Baba Olorunfunmi Bashorun and Baba Oluwa, who are the nuclear powerhouses responsible for the consistent victories of the party in the state at the electoral polls since 2003 irrespective of the party nomenclature.

"The robust as well as potent structures of these two groups handed over victories at the polls to former governors Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, the current Honourable minister of works and housing, Akinwunmi Ambode and recently, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

"Obasa, at his attempt to castrate the two bodies, alluded to their non-relevance in the current scheme of things with the rendition of his own version of Lagbaja’s song titled: Suure Lere ( Kilawase).

"Many party leaders such as Oba Hamzat, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye as well as some lawmakers in the state in attendance were visibly uncomfortable and embarrassed by his pronouncements, going by the shocking gazes at one another, reflecting their disapproval of his remarks of the political amputation of the two formidable groups, which were also instrumental to the electoral fortunes of many of the Lagos lawmakers."

Source: Legit.ng