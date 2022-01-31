The lawmaker representing Ekiti central, Opeyemi Bamidele has said that there was no APC primary election in Ekiti state

Bamidele said votes were allotted to aspirants who contested for the Ekiti state APC primary election on Thursday, January 27

The lawmaker said that Ekiti APC primary election was made up of loyalists of the governor Kayode Fayemi

An aspirant in the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries in Ekiti state has alleged that there were some illegalities during the exercise.

Opeyemi Bamidele, the senator representing Ekiti central senatorial district at the Ninth Assembly said there was no primary election conducted by the APC in the state.

The lawmaker said there was no APC primary election in Ekiti state Photo: Oyeola Akanji

Source: Facebook

Bamidele who was on the ballot as a governorship aspirant for the June 18, election said the party's primary election was made up of loyalists of the Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi.

The Cable reports that Bamidele and some other aspirants had withdrawn from the primary election with APC declaring Biodun Oyebanji the winner of the poll.

While appreciating his supporters for coming all out for him, Bamidele said the primary election conducted by the ruling party in Ekiti state was "a fraudulent and fictitious vote count”.

He said the conduct of the election was completely hijacked and bastardised and complete abuse of trust of leadership.

How results were gotten from the primary election

Premium Times reports that Bamidele said it is public knowledge that no primary election took place within the Ekiti APC on Thursday, 27th January 2022.

The lawmaker alleged that the results were announced based on concocted vote counts.

While noting that votes were allotted to him magically, Bamidele urged his supporters to remain calm as steps would be taken to challenge the outcome of the primary election.

