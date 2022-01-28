The Peoples Democratic Party would not be emerging victorious in the June 18, 2022 Ekiti governorship election, some groups in the country have said

The groups in a statement said the winner of the PDP primary election is a makeshift candidate planted by the Ekiti former governor of the state

The groups also warned that the PDP must be conscious that the APC does not settle for less when it desires power

Some groups have said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot win the Ekiti governorship election scheduled to take place on June 18, 2022.

The groups also said that the Iyorchia Ayu-led PDP national working committee is already jinxed and cannot defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The groups have accused former governor Fayose of working with the incumbent leadership Photo: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Twitter

In a statement released on Friday, January 28, the Ekiti Political Intervention Coalition, a group concerned delegates and party members and seen by Legit.ng, the groups said the winner of the PDP primary election is a makeshift candidate planted by the Ekiti former governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The statement signed by Banji Dada and Abayomi Olowomeye for EPIC and CDPM respectively said the candidate was planted to help the candidate of the incumbent Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress to win the gubernatorial election.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The groups said the Ayu-led leadership of the PDP national working committee has continued to remain insensitive, clueless and lacks the intelligence to unravel an open secret dump by Fayemi and others.

According to the group, the plan by Ayu and his team to expel Senator Biodun Olujimi from the party over the pending suits instituted by the repositioning group will not stop the defeat of the PDP in Ekiti.

The statement read in party:

"We shall encourage Senator Olujimi to drag the suits until after the PDP Presidential convention to teach the party a lifetime lesson.

"Same Fayose they are supporting once connived with Uche Secondus and planted surrogates to stop the national convention that produced the new NWC; If the PDP could reward his compromised aspirant with a ticket, then Olujimi has a good reason to continue."

APC is no match for PDP in seeking power in Ekiti state?

The groups further noted that the APC does not settle for less when it desires power in a particular state or region and there is a clear likelihood that the PDP is on its way to defeat.

It said:

"But pictures have surfaced showing Fayose with Fayemi and Gov Udom Emmanuel in a mood that betrayed PDP party members’ confidence, and it was a show of shame."

The groups added that the PDP primary election in the state witnessed the mutilation and exclusion of delegates’ names from the register, the deliberate disenfranchisement of many automatic delegates who were accredited but denied tags and prevented from voting among many others.

It added:

"The Akwa Ibom governor also diminished his leadership by allowing the aides of Fayose to sit in the hall purposely to monitor and intimidate delegates.

“The Ekiti PDP Governorship primary was a charade, and it fell short of a free and fair process."

Fayose’s anointed candidate Bisi Kolawole wins Ekiti PDP governorship primary

Meanwhile, Bisi Kolawole had been elected as the candidate of the PDP in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state.

The primary election took place in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, January 26.

Legit.ng gathered that Kolawole edged out Segun Oni, an ex-governor, and Kolapo Olusola, a former deputy governor of the state to emerge the PDP's flagbearer.

Kolawole had resigned his position as Ekiti PDP chairman to contest the governorship election.

Error or honour: Fayemi finally reunites with Fayose, calls him governor, shares photos

Governor Kayode Fayemi reconciled with his predecessor and political rival, Ayo Fayose, on Thursday, January 27.

The Ekiti governor received the PDP chieftain other governors on the platform of the party at Government House when they came for the conduct of the primaries in the state.

Fayemi, who referred to Fayose as the governor noted that real politics is marked by friendliness, not rancour.

Source: Legit.ng