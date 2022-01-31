The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has been blamed for the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party

Fayose was also recently accused of carrying out anti-party activities with the All Progressives Congress in the state at the just concluded guber poll

In fact, the PDP aspirant, Chief Segun Oni lamented bitterly over the result of the just concluded party primaries

Ekiti state- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s governorship aspirant in Ekiti, Chief Segun Oni has reacted angrily to the just concluded primary in Ekiti state.

Oni has accused former Governor Ayodele Fayose of selling out the party’s candidate to the All Progressives Congress, The Punch reports.

Oni also lamented that the PDP National Working Committee led by Iyorchia Ayu for having hurriedly ratified the outcome of the governorship primary election, which he alleged was conducted in a shoddy and abysmal manner.

Oni noted the outcome of the party’s primaries in the State was orchestrated by Fayose to sell the party to the ruling APC. Photo credit: H.E, CHIEF. SEGUN ONI

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, January 30, titled, the director-general of Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Yemi Arokodare, described the APC candidate in the June 18 governorship election as a duplicate copy.

Arokodare, who alleged that the outcome of the “flawed” PDP governorship primary in the state was orchestrated by Fayose to sell the party to the ruling APC, said:

“It is a big shame that the PDP NWC could not see through this deception, but deliberately connived with Fayose to force Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel on the Ekiti process to achieve a predetermined hatchet job.”

Fayose reacts

But Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, who dismissed the allegations, noted that the PDP has produced a governorship candidate in the person of Kolawole. Those who had issues with the conduct of the primary had made presentations to the appeal panel. The panel has affirmed the result of the primary election, Vanguard added.

He said:

“If anybody is saying another thing, he is on his own. The level now is that we wish and feel that everybody in the PDP including Engr Segun Oni will work together to ensure the victory of our candidate."

