The suspended chairman of Kano State Public Complain and Anti-Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhyi Rimin-Gado, has joined the PDP

Rimin-Gado who was suspended in July 2021 said he joined the opposition party in order to serve his people and the state

The former Kano anti-graft agency boss also noted that the PDP is only alternative party that can save the state from what he described as "the current political mess"

Kano state - Barrister Muhyi Rimin-Gado, the suspended chairman of Kano State Public Complain and Anti-Corruption Commission, has defected to the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Rimin-Gado said he has submitted online application to join the opposition party while he is expected to formally register at his ward in Rimingado local government area in February, The Punch reported.

Barrister Muhyi Rimin-Gado, the suspended chairman of Kano State Public Complain and Anti-Corruption Commission, has defected to the PDP.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalls that Rimin-Gado was suspended by the Kano state government in July 2021.

Since his suspension, posters of the former chairman have reportedly flooded the streets of Kano indicating his interest to contest the governorship election next year.

While some posters are without a political party or a logo, others bear the symbol of APC.

Why I joined PDP - Rimin-Gado

Meanwhile, Rimin-Gado has explained that he joined the PDP because it is the only viable alternative that can salvage Kano state from the current political mess.

He added that PDP as a repositioned party will cleanse the political mess in Kano come 2023.

His words:

“I have studied the current political situation in Kano and discovered that with the ongoing internal political crisis in both Ganduje and Shekarau’s camps of the All Progressives Congress, PDP is the only alternative party that can save the situation.

“The issue of who will be the next governor of the state, or who will be Senators in all the three senatorial districts does not matter, all we are after now is to salvage Kano from the current political mess. Politics is not a do or die affair.

“I joined PDP in order to serve my people and the state. I have done under the APC-led government and I am ready to do more under any political party."

Buni moves to end rift between Ganduje, Shekarau ahead of APC's convention

Meanwhile, ahead of its national convention, the ruling APC has inaugurated a reconciliatory team to settle the political difference in the Kano state chapter of the party.

The team led by the governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, would ensure reconciliation between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Governor Ganduje and Senator Shekarau, who was a former governor of Kano state have continued to fight over who leads the party in the state thereby leaving room for factions within the APC.

