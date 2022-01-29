Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presidential ambition would be supported if he decides to contest for the presidency in 2023

This is coming as the senior lawyer was endorsed by Olujonwo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Babafemi Ojudu, an aide to President Buhari says ike many others, Olujonwo came to register his wish and aspiration that Osinbajo contest

FCT, Abuja - Babafemi Ojudu, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political affairs, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will soon announce whether or not he will contest for APC's presidential ticket in 2023.

In a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 12, Ojudu said many politicians have been trooping to his office to find out whether or not Osinbajo will run for president in 2023.Olujonwo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has pledged to support Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) if he joins the 2023 presidential race.

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, made this known in a Facebook post on Saturday.

According to Ojudu, Olujonwo visited him on Friday to register his wish that the VP should run for President in 2023.

Ojudu, who works in the VP’s office, wrote, “Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, visited yesterday (Friday).

“He too, like many others, came to register his wish and aspiration that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo throws his hat in the rings for the 2023 contest.

“Smart and brimming with ideas, he promised that if Osinbajo heeds the call of Nigerians he will be willing and ready to volunteer to join the campaign train.

“Thank you Olu. I will pass your message across.”

2023: Group gives VP Yemi Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare for presidency

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the National Coalition Group, NCG, has given the vice president a 30 day ultimatum to declare interest to run for the office of the president ahead of the 2023 general elections

The group in a letter addressed to the vice president on Thursday, January 27 and seen by Legit.ng, said Osinbajo has the right of first refusal in the quest by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain in office beyond 2023.

Signed by the duo of Fagbemi Opeyemi and Eli Eberechukwu Dibla, national chairman and national secretary respectively of NCG, the group warned against the danger of heading to the Presidential election with an experimental candidate in the next general election.

How I became Nigeria's vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo speaks in video

Meanwhile, amid the speculations of his interest in the presidency in 2023, a video of Osinbajo speaking on how he emerged Nigeria's vice president in 2015 has surfaced on social media.

Checks by Legit.ng indicate that the vice president spoke on his emergence as the nation's number two citizen when he visited that Reverend Dr. Udochi M Odikanwa at the Annual Convention of The Restoration Life Assembly Int’l in December 2021.

The vice president, a pastor and professor of law, attributed his emergence as the vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to God, noting that he was not even politically strong enough to win a local government chairmanship election.

