Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan, an ex-minister of police affairs, has sent a warning message to Rauf Aregbesola over the crisis rocking Osun APC

Aregbesola, who served as governor of the state for eight years, is being accused of working against second term bid of Governor Gboyega Oyetola

Adesiyan, however, cautioned the minister of interior against diminishing the status of the party in the state

Osogbo, Osun - Former minister of police affairs, Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan has expressed disappointment over what he described as an act of political terrorism introduced into the Osun state polity by the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

In a statement issued in Osogbo, the Osun state capital on Saturday, January 22, and made available to Legit.ng, Adesiyan stated that it was improper for the Aregbesola who was the immediate-past governor of the state to engage in frivolous abuse of official position as a minister to cause crises in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which, according to him, has been his benefactor as a commissioner, a governor and now a minister.

Former minister of police affairs, Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan warns Aregbesola ahead of Osun 2022 gubernatorial election. Credit: Oyewale Adesiyan.

Source: Facebook

The former minister, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, said it was appalling and worrisome that Aregbesola has been going around with the 'culture of impunity' with a view to diminishing the status of the party through which he rose to the limelight.

Aregbesola not originator of Osun politics

Adesiyan, however, reminded Aregbesola that he won't be the first or the last minister who hails from the state and that he is busy recording unfavourable history for himself and his forebears.

He stated that the former governor is a victim of an inferiority complex, saying that he behaves as if he originated politics and politicking in the state.

According to him, Aregbesola has forgotten that there had been seasoned politicians before he was kitted by his benefactor who has now become an archenemy for reasons known to only him.

The former minister, therefore, advised Aregbesola to apply caution to his political 'rascality', telling him that if a drum is sounding too much, its journey to perdition is imminent.

He said further that he felt disturbed by Aregbesola's followers in his mission to destroy the APC in the state, stating that it was a clear case of the inability of some people to think for themselves.

Former minister says Aregbesola wants APC to lose governorship election Osun

Adesiyan hinted that the conduct of Aregbesola in the political theatre of the state is "a hallmark of a sadi.st who had secured wholesome drinking water for himself in a river and willingly muddled up the same river for other people."

The former minister asked Aregbesola what would profit him if the APC should lose the next governorship election in the state through his antics and his dissident group, self-acclaimed The Osun Progressives (TOP).

Adesiyan said:

"Will President Mohammadu Buhari and the national leadership of APC hail Aregbesola if he and his ilks should work against the party during the next governorship election in the state?

"Governor Oyetola's re-election is what Allah has ordained which is beyond the comprehension of any human being. Aregbesola should stop grandstanding and operate in a way expected of his privileged office as a minister and work for the re-election of Oyetola.

"For God's sake, what are you doing with five frivolous suits in the law courts against the party that you profess to be one of its leaders?."

Buhari's minister Aregbesola confirms own faction in Osun APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously had reported that in a move that took members of the ruling APC by surprise Aregbesola confirmed that there are two factions of the party at the Osun state chapter.

It was reported that he made the declaration while commissioning the Digital Nigeria Center project facilitated by the federal government at Ijesha Muslim Grammar School, Ilesha in the state.

The TOP is a faction of the party at the Osun state level that has been opposing the administration of his successor Adegboyega Oyetola.

