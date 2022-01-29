Former governor of Osun state, Chief Bisi Akande, has declared support for the reelection bid of Governor Oyetola

Oyetola, who was elected as the governor of the state in 2018, is currently seeking to be reelected in the forth coming gubernatorial election in the state

Akande donated a horse to Oyetola in the midst of the key stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC)

Osogbo, Osun - The reelection bid of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state on Thursday, January 28, got a major boost when he received a symbolic horse from his predecessor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande.

Legit.ng reports that the immediate past governor of the state and minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and his group The Osun Progressives (TOP) are opposing Oyetola's second term ambition.

Former governor of Osun state, Chief Bisi Akande gifts Oyetola horse to ride to power. Credit: Ismail Omipidan

In a post by Ismail Omipidan, the chief press secretary to the governor, Akande, who was the first interim national chairman of the APC) told Oyetola to ride the horse to power during the next governorship election in the state.

Oyetola visits Akande in Ila-Orangun

Oyetola had, after his strategic engagement tour of Ila federal constituency, visited Akande at his residence in Ila where he got the gift.

The tour is a statewide consultation to the nine federal constituencies in Osun state which the governor is using to fraternise with the newly elected APC executive at the ward and local government levels and to inform them and party members of his intention to participate in the party’s forthcoming primary in preparation for the July governorship election.

The newspaper stated that the presentation of the horse to the governor by Chief Akande was seen as symbolising a declaration of support for the person and candidature of Oyetola.

Omipidan said:

"The presentation of the horse to the Governor by 'Baba Omo Ke ke ke" as Chief Akande is fondly called, is highly symbolic and seen as a declaration of an unalloyed support for the person and candidature of Oyetola.

"Horse, political pundits say, symbolises strength, power, freedom, triumph, heroism, nobleness, stamina, tireless, confidence and intelligence.

"In fact, they say it is a precious gift of life and highly celebrated animal. Although, it is used for different purposes, what is constant, according to political pundits is that it is used as a ride to celebrate good things."

Governor Oyetola, who was obviously surprised and excited with smiles on his face, profusely thanked Chief Akande for the gift.

