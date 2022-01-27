Governor Kayode Fayemi reconciled with his predecessor and political rival, Ayo Fayose, on Thursday, January 27

The Ekiti governor received the PDP chieftain other governors on the platform of the party at Government House when they came for the conduct of the primaries in the state

Fayemi, who referred to Fayose as governor noted that real politics is marked by friendliness, not rancour

Ekiti - Whatever feud or malice that has been on between Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and his predecessor, Ayo Fayose, ended on Thursday, January 27.

What some might call a long-awaited reconciliation between both political rivals took place when Fayose, Governor Udom Emmanuel, and Governor Baduru Abubakar of Jigawa visited Fayemi at Ekiti Government House.

The visitors had a good time with the governor before proceeding with the conduct of the primaries in the state.

Fayemi said politics is about friendliness, not violence (Photo: @kfayemi)

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Fayemi stated that it demonstrates that politics in the state and in the Governors' Forum is all about love and brotherliness, not violence.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Fayemi even described Fayemi as "Governor" in a tweet on the visit on Thursday, although some might call it an error while others could refer to this as an expression of honour and respect.

The Ekiti governor wrote on Twitter:

"With Governors Udom Emmanuel and Badaru Abubakar and my predecessor in office, Governor Ayo Fayose in Government House this morning. Both Governors Udom and Badaru came to conduct gubernatorial primaries in Ekiti.

"This camaraderie demonstrates clearly that for us in Ekiti and indeed in the Nigeria Governors' Forum, it is politics without bitterness. After hot exchanges and political disagreements, it's possible to disagree without being disagreeable.

"Politics should be about values and vision, not violence and viciousness."

Fayose’s anointed candidate Bisi Kolawole wins Ekiti PDP governorship primary

Meanwhile, Bisi Kolawole had been elected as the candidate of the PDP in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state.

The primary election took place in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, January 26.

Legit.ng gathered that Kolawole edged out Segun Oni, an ex-governor, and Kolapo Olusola, a former deputy governor of the state to emerge the PDP's flagbearer.

Kolawole had resigned his position as Ekiti PDP chairman to contest the governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng