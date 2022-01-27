Primary and secondary schools (both public and private) in Ekiti state will not open on Thursday, January 27

This is in line with the directive of the Kayode Fayemi-led state government declaring the day as work-free

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be holding its primary election in the playgrounds of the schools in the state

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has declared Thursday, January 27, as a work-free day for public and private schools in the state ahead of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

This was disclosed in a statement released by O.R Ajayi, the director of schools, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, The Punch reported.

Schools in Ekiti have been directed not to open on Thursday, January 27, as their playgrounds will be used for the APC's governorship primary. Photo credit: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Facebook

Ajayi said in the statement that all public and private (primary and secondary schools) are to observe the work-free day.

He directed all Heads of various Schools to ensure compliance with the directive.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ekiti APC governorship primary holds on Thursday

Legit.ng gathers that the governorship primary of the ruling APC in Ekiti will hold on Thursday.

The party had adopted direct primaries (Option A4) mode to select the candidate to fly its flag in the June 18 governorship election and will be using both primary and secondary school playgrounds as venues for the exercises.

No fewer than eight aspirants are jostling for the APC governorship ticket.

Election will be free and fair - Governor Badaru

Meanwhile, the governor of Jigawa state and chairman of the Ekiti state governorship primary, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, has promised that the election will be free, fair and credible.

He called on the supporters of all the aspirants to be law abiding and follow the tenets of democracy.

He described APC as one family, calling for the support of the party members to succeed as a team. The governor also confirmed that an option A4 direct primary will be adopted.

Fayose’s anointed aspirant Bisi Kolawole wins Ekiti PDP governorship primary

In another related development, Bisi Kolawole has been elected as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state.

The primary election took place in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, January 26.

Legit.ng gathers that Kolawole edged out Segun Oni, an ex-governor, and Kolapo Olusola, a former deputy governor of the state to emerge the PDP's flagbearer.

Source: Legit.ng