BREAKING: Fayose’s anointed candidate Bisi Kolawole wins Ekiti PDP guber primary

Bisi Kolawole has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state.

Kolawole, former chairman of the PDP in Ekiti, edged out Segun Oni, an ex-governor, and Kolapo Olusola, a former deputy governor of the state.

The primary election took place in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

Kolawole had resigned his position as Ekiti PDP chairman to contest the governorship election. He was the preferred aspirant of Fayose, former governor of the state.

Kolawole is a former lawmaker representing Efon constituency in the state house of assembly. He also served as commissioner of environment between 2015 and 2018.

While endorsing Kolawole for the governorship election, Fayose had described him as a bridge-builder who will usher in a better future for Ekiti and the PDP.

“The man you have come to honour, Bisi Kolawole, is our collective project. I made him my preferred candidate in the overall interest of our party, but this does not foreclose due process of nomination in PDP,” Fayose said.

“PDP is what we are supporting; it is what we are marketing. And all we want is a winner. We have started consultations and I know that victory is sure for us.”

Biodun Olujimi, the senator representing Ekiti south, had earlier in the day pulled out of the race, accusing the party of disenfranchising her.

The delegates first converged at the Pastoral Centre in Ado-Ekiti to get accredited, after which they moved to Great Eagle Hall for the voting exercise.

Emmanuel Udom, governor of Akwa Ibom, was the chairman of the primary election committee.

RESULTS

Kayode Adaramodu— 10

Kazeem Ayodeji— 6

Olusola Kolapo— 93

Deborah Ali— 1

Ojo— 1

Makanjuola— 1

Biodun Olujimi— 2

Aderemi Adewumi— 1

Adewale Aribisala— 56

Segun Oni— 330

Bisi Kolawole— 671

